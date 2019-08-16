|
|
|
BARCLAY Leslie William Professor Les Barclay OBE, BSc, FREng, FIET. 1933-2019.
Died 31st July 2019 at Saint Michael's Hospice, Harrogate.
Formerly of Cold Norton, Essex, then Ripon.
Radiowave expert, lecturer
and consultant, who continued
working well into 2019, because
he loved what he did. Antarctic
explorer and Ionospheric Scientist
at Halley Bay, 1957-58, traveller to
every continent, and holder of the Polar Medal.
Long-serving parish councillor; folk dancer, caller and teacher.
Husband of Janet for 59 years; father of Andrew, Sue, Philip and Mary; grandfather of James, Daniel, Elanor, Rosa, Lucia, Scarlett, and Elizabeth.
Dedicated tea drinker, ice
cream lover, baby whisperer.
Our Husband, Dad and Grandad.
Funeral to be held at Allhallowgate
Methodist Church, Ripon on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only please, but
donations may be made to
Saint Michael's Hospice.
All enquiries to F. Lowley & Son,
Ripon, 01765 602294
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019