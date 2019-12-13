|
LONG Leonard James Died peacefully on
3rd December 2019
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Susanne and cherished brother to Beryl, uncle and great uncle to many.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Memorial service to be held on Thursday 19th December at 12pm at Deepdale Community Centre, Deepdale Lane, Boston Spa,
LS23 6EH. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Len may be given to Caring for Life (registered charity number 519138).
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019