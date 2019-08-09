Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
15:30
St Cuthbert's Church
Pateley Bridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Dean


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Lawrence Dean Notice
Dean Lawrence Frank
(Frank) 16/4/33 - 04/08/19
Died peacefully in the gentle care of Borrage House, Ripon,
formerly of Bridgehousegate, Pateley Bridge.
A Service of Celebration will take place at St Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge on Friday 16th August at 3.30pm. No flowers please, donations in memory of Frank will be received at the service for St Cuthbert's Church and Feastfield Medical Centre or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.