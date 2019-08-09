|
|
|
Dean Lawrence Frank
(Frank) 16/4/33 - 04/08/19
Died peacefully in the gentle care of Borrage House, Ripon,
formerly of Bridgehousegate, Pateley Bridge.
A Service of Celebration will take place at St Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge on Friday 16th August at 3.30pm. No flowers please, donations in memory of Frank will be received at the service for St Cuthbert's Church and Feastfield Medical Centre or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019