Died on 27th August 2019 at Five Rise Nursing Home, Bingley.
Husband of the late Pamela, son of the late Albert and Eva Coldbeck of Ripon, much loved brother of Kenneth, brother-in-law of Kathleen, uncle of Lynda, her husband John and Martin and his wife Karen (all of Lincoln), great uncle of Rachel, Alan, Edward, Aimee and Charlotte, also a dear friend and companion of Connie.
Life's journeys done,It's battles o'er,God grant him peace forever more.
The funeral service and committal will take place at St Chad's Church, Far Headingley on Friday September 13th at 11.30 followed by private cremation.
No flowers by request, but donations in memory of Lawrence may be made to Save The Children or the British Heart Foundation.A collection box will be available at the service or via the undertakers Joseph Geldart & Sons, 11 Hopewell Terrace, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 4NE.Tel 0113 2582134.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019