McALEESE

Kevin Stanley CBE Former Headteacher of

Harrogate Grammar School.

Died peacefully and beautifully cared for on 13th March in

St Michael's Hospice,

aged 72 years.

Much loved and loving husband and best friend of Jenny;

dearly loved by his family and friends; and an inspiration to many for the courage and positivity with which he faced his terminal illness, smiling and thinking

of others to the end.

At Kevin's request,

his funeral will be private.

A Service of Thanksgiving for Kevin's life will take place on

Friday 21st June at 3pm at

St Wilfrid's Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate, HG1 2EY.

Kevin has asked that bright ties and colourful socks be worn!

In order to give us some idea of numbers, please could you email [email protected]

if you intend to be there.

There will be a collection to be shared between Prostate Cancer UK and St Wilfrid's Church. Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More