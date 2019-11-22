|
Sewell Kenneth The family of the late Kenneth wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations for Guide Dogs received during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Bill Wilde for his kind words and comforting service, to piper, Cameron Edgar for playing the musical tributes so well, to Cleckheaton Golf Club for their hospitality and refreshments, and to Co-op funeralcare, Heckmondwike for their caring and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019