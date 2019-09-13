|
PROUDLEY Kenneth James 'Ken' Passed away at The Granby Court Care Home, Harrogate, aged 77.
Beloved Husband of Sue and much loved Father of Julie and David.
A wonderful Grandad to Heidi and Dexter, Angus and Emilia and Father in Law to Jason and Rachel.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 13th September at
St Mary's Church, Alne at 2pm, followed by a Committal at
St Stephen's Church, Aldwark.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Ken will be for St Michael's Hospice, Harrogate and
St Stephen's Church, Aldwark.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold. Tel: 01347 821370
