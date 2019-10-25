|
|
|
HORNER Kenneth (Ken) October 13th peacefully in Harrogate Hospital aged 86 years. Much loved father of Elizabeth
and Richard,
a dear father-in-law to Clare.
Service at All Saints Church, Spofforth on
Thursday November 7th
at 2-30 pm.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Saint Michael's Hospice and All Saints Church. Bright attire and flat caps welcome. At Ken's request and for charity, please bring any items for auction as he previously did on
his birthday.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019