Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
14:30
Summerbridge Methodist Church
Kenneth Green
Green Kenneth June 27th peacefully in hospital of Summerbridge aged 90 years, Ken, dear husband of the late Enid, greatly missed father,
grandad, grand-father in law,
brother and uncle.
Funeral Service at
Summerbridge Methodist Church, 2.30 pm, Monday 15th July
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Ken will be received at the service for Summerbridge Methodist Church and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance or can be forwarded
with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 5, 2019
