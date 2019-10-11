Home

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
13:30
St Mary's Church
Wath, Ripon
Kenneth Bosomworth Notice
BOSOMWORTH Kenneth Herbert September 24th 2019
peacefully at The Moors Care Centre, aged 88 years, Kenneth Herbert Bosomworth of Melmerby near Ripon, beloved husband of the late Dorothy, much loved dad of Simon, dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Service at St Mary's Church,
Wath, Ripon on Wednesday October 16th at 1.30pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for the church and
Brain Tumour Research.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019
