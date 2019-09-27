Home

J G Fielder & Son (Tadcaster)
19 High Street
Tadcaster, North Yorkshire LS24 9AP
01937 833544
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
13:00
St Mary's Church
Tadcaster
Resources
Notice Condolences

Ken Ashton Notice
Ashton Ken Peacefully in York Hospital, surrounded by his family on Saturday 14th September,
aged 76 years.
A much loved and devoted dad, grandad, brother, and uncle.

Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Tadcaster on Friday 4th October
at 1pm, followed by a private committal service at
York Crematorium.

No flowers by request,
donations in lieu may be given
to Macmillan Nurses.
A plate will be provided
at the church.
All enquiries to
JG Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors,
Tadcaster, Tel - 01937 833544
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019
