|
|
|
Ashton Ken Peacefully in York Hospital, surrounded by his family on Saturday 14th September,
aged 76 years.
A much loved and devoted dad, grandad, brother, and uncle.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Tadcaster on Friday 4th October
at 1pm, followed by a private committal service at
York Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu may be given
to Macmillan Nurses.
A plate will be provided
at the church.
All enquiries to
JG Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors,
Tadcaster, Tel - 01937 833544
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019