|
|
|
FAIRHURST Kelly Sadly passed away at home
on Monday 17th June,
with her family by her side.
Much loved wife of the late Ron,
cherished mother of
David, Graham and Joanne,
beloved mother-in-law of Louise and Robert, nan of Adam, Jenny, Ben, Chris, Sophie, Amelia, Ruby and Eva, and great-nanny to Harrison. Forever in our hearts.
The memorial service will be held at St. James' Church, Wetherby on
Thursday 4th July at 2:15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations would be appreciated
for St. Gemma's Hospice
and St. James' Church,
and can be given at the service.
Enquires to G. E.Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019