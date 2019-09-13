Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Curtis

Notice Condolences

Keith Curtis Notice
CURTIS Keith Passed away peacefully on 5th September 2019, with his family around him. Adored husband of Chrissie, proud father of Dawn, beloved grandad of Ashley and Mia, a loved brother and uncle, much loved step-dad to Ben, Naomi and Jessica and
step-grandad to Tom, Elora, Ruby and Louie. Keith touched the lives of everyone who knew him.
Service at Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough, on Thursday
19th September at 2.30.p.m. followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory
will be given to the British Heart Foundation. Many thanks to
Liz Corbert, doctors in
A & E Harrogate District Hospital, The Harlow Suite Team and Palliative Care for their
care and kindness.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.