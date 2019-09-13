|
|
|
CURTIS Keith Passed away peacefully on 5th September 2019, with his family around him. Adored husband of Chrissie, proud father of Dawn, beloved grandad of Ashley and Mia, a loved brother and uncle, much loved step-dad to Ben, Naomi and Jessica and
step-grandad to Tom, Elora, Ruby and Louie. Keith touched the lives of everyone who knew him.
Service at Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough, on Thursday
19th September at 2.30.p.m. followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory
will be given to the British Heart Foundation. Many thanks to
Liz Corbert, doctors in
A & E Harrogate District Hospital, The Harlow Suite Team and Palliative Care for their
care and kindness.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019