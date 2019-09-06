|
WORRALL Kathleen
(Kathie) Died at home as she had wished on 26th August following a serious illness.
A dearly loved mum,
mother-in-law,
step grandma and friend.
Funeral ceremony at
11:00 on 9th September at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate.
Dress code: bright colours
and scarves. Family flowers
only please. Donations if desired
to Knaresborough and Boroughbridge District
Nursing Team.
Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals 01943 262626.
Reception to follow at
The Knaresborough Friendship
and Leisure Centre.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019