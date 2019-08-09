|
Searle Kathleen Mary August 6th,
peacefully at Sycamore Hall,
formerly of Pateley Bridge
and Harrogate, aged 73 years,
Kathleen, dear wife of
the late Fred,
a greatly missed stepmother.
Funeral Service at Our Lady
Immaculate Catholic Church,
Pateley Bridge at 11am on
Wednesday 14th August
followed by interment in
Pateley Bridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Kathleen
will be received at the service for
Sycamore Hall Residents Fund or
can be forwarded with
all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019