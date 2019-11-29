|
Scott Kathleen Of Boroughbridge
on the 16th November passed away peacefully in St Michaels Hospice, Harrogate.
The family wish to express
their sincere thanks to staff at
St Michaels Hospice relatives friends and neighbours for the kindness they have shown during their recent bereavements.
The Funeral will take place on Monday 9th December, 1pm
at St Cuthbert's Church,
Marton, Middlesbrough.
Family flowers only please donations in memory of
Kathleen for cancer research
"Forever in our thoughts "
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019