Collins Kathleen September 1st peacefully at Threshfield Court Care Home, formerly of Pateley Bridge Post Office, aged 97 years, Kathleen. Dear wife of the late Malcolm, much loved mother of Margaret and partner David, adored grandmother of Francesca and William, great grandmother of William, Toby, Fred,
Betsy and Margot.
Funeral Service at St Michael and All Angel's Church Wilsill 11.30am Friday 13th September followed
by private cremation.
Family Flowers only please, donations in memory of Kathleen will be received at the service for St Michael and All Angel's Church and Yorkshire Cancer Research
or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019