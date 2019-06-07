|
CAYGILL Kathleen Nona
(née Langshaw) On 25th May, Nona passed away peacefully at home, with a final wave, at Rowel House, Dent, aged 86 years with her daughter and granddaughter holding
her hands.
Wife of the late John, Mother to Jane, Nana to Katie, Nana Nona to Archie and Millie, Sister of the late Colin and Mother in Law to Tony.
A private and peaceful ceremony will take place at the graveside.
Immediate family only.
Donations if desired to the Salvation Army, c/o
J.J.Martin Funeral Directors,
Long Lane, Sedbergh,
Cumbria. LA10 5AL
Tel : 015396 25334.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
