June Bramley

June Bramley Notice
BRAMLEY June July 21st 2019,
peacefully at The Moors
Care Centre, aged 87 years,
June Bramley (née Massey)
of Ripon, beloved wife
of the late Dennis, much loved mother of Peter and Mark,
mother-in-law of Liz and Chris,
dearly loved nana of Joanne and Andrew, Stephen and Sarah,
great-nana June
of Henry and dear sister of
Audrey and the late Doreen.
Service and cremation at
Harrogate Crematorium on
Monday August 19th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
Yorkshire Cancer Research
and Ripon Salvation Army.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.