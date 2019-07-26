|
|
|
Boardall June Mary July 11th 2019,
peacefully at home, aged 84 years, June Mary Boardall
(née Barraclough) of
Baldersby St. James, Thirsk
(formerly of Ripon),
sweetheart and wife of Keith, dearest mum of Marcus and Rowena, mother-in-law of the late Carolyn and Robert, adored granny of Sophie and Chris, Xan and Zoe, Lydia and Maisie,
great-granny of Rafe and Leo,
dear sister of Gordon and
the late Margaret.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Tuesday August 6th at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for Combat Stress and The R.S.P.B.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 26, 2019