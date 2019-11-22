Home

ADDISON June Florence November 13th, peacefully in
Harrogate District Hospital,
aged 78 years,
of Knaresborough,
June,
beloved wife of the late Brian,
and a loving mother and nan,
she will be sadly missed
but never forgotten.

Funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough on Wednesday 27th November at 12.30pm, followed by interment at Knaresborough Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to
Whiteley and Leachman
Funeral Directors
Finkle Street, Knaresborough
or donations if desired
may be given to
Station View Care Home, Starbeck for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019
