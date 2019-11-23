Home

Judith McEwan

Notice Condolences

Judith McEwan Notice
McEWAN
Judith Ann
(née Calvert)
On 16th November 2019,
peacefully at Macclesfield Hospital,
of Chelford, Cheshire and formerly of Harrogate, North Yorkshire.
Judy, aged 82 years. Dear wife of the late Ewan, much loved mother of David, Carolyn and Jane and adored grandma of Emily, Benji, George and Alice.
Funeral service and committal at Macclesfield Crematorium, Cheshire on
Monday 2nd December at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if wished, for the Osteoporosis Society. Donations and enquiries to Dodgson's Funeral Service, 25 Manchester Road, Knutsford, WA16 0LY. Tel: 01565 634251.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 23, 2019
