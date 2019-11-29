|
|
|
Eggleton Judith Elizabeth
(Judy) Peacefully on
15th November 2019 in
Harrogate hospital,
aged 73 years.
Much loved aunt, sister in law
and dear friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
at St James' Parish Church,
Wetherby on Thursday
5th December at 1.30 pm,
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
St John Ambulance, for which a plate will be provided
at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries Thorntons Bros
Funeral Directors, 01977 683063.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019