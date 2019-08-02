Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Lowley & Son Ltd
13 Low Skellgate
Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 1BE
01765 602294
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Kimberley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Kimberley

Notice

Joyce Kimberley Notice
KIMBERLEY Joyce Helena The family of Joyce wish to convey sincere thanks to relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Mum, also those who attended the service and all who made donations in her memory.
A special mention to Loretta Williams for her caring support.
Thank you to Revd Murray and
Revd Cornwell for the service
of comfort and tribute.
Grateful thanks to Dr McDowall
and the manager and team at
Long Meadow Care Home for
their kindness and attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.