|
|
|
KIMBERLEY Joyce Helena The family of Joyce wish to convey sincere thanks to relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Mum, also those who attended the service and all who made donations in her memory.
A special mention to Loretta Williams for her caring support.
Thank you to Revd Murray and
Revd Cornwell for the service
of comfort and tribute.
Grateful thanks to Dr McDowall
and the manager and team at
Long Meadow Care Home for
their kindness and attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019