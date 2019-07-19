Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00
St. Leonard's Church
Burton Leonard
Harrogate
Joyce Kimberley Notice
KIMBERLEY Joyce Helena July 9th 2019,
peacefully at Long Meadow
Care Home, aged 79 years,
Joyce Helena Kimberley
(née Whittaker), of Ripon,
beloved wife of the late Eddie, dearly loved mum of Sharon, Helena, Neil, Paul and Rachael,
a much loved mother-in-law,
loving grandma and
great-grandma. Dear sister
of Valerie and the late Brian
and a cherished aunty.
Service and interment at
St. Leonard's Church, Burton Leonard, Harrogate on Wednesday July 24th at 11.00am. Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in
memory for the church and
Long Meadow Residents Fund.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019
