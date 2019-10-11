Home

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
15:00
Harrogate Crematorium
Cliff Joyce Aged 89 years of Thirsk,
passed away peacefully in
Maple Lodge Care Home, Scotton, on 28th September.

Loving wife to the late Wally,
dearly loved mum of Phil and much loved aunt to Peter, David,
Michelle and Geoff.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Joyce at Harrogate Crematorium on
Friday October 25th at 3.00pm.

Donations if desired can be given to The Alzheimer's Society at the service or sent care of
John Blenkiron & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 21 Queens Road, Richmond, DL10 4AJ.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019
