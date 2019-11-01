Home

BROOK Joyce
(née Myers) Peacefully on 17th October at
Wetherby Manor, aged 85 years.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Jack and a beloved
sister and aunty.
The cremation service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on
Thursday 7th November at 12:20pm, followed by a service of
thanksgiving at St. James' Church,
Wetherby at 1:30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
for The Wetherby Silver Band,
may be given at either service.
Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son,
Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019
