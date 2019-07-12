Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Dolman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Dolman

Notice Condolences

Josephine Dolman Notice
DOLMAN Josephine
(Joyce) July 4th 2019,
peacefully at St. Michael's
Hospice, aged 82 years,
Josephine (Joyce) Dolman of Ripon, beloved wife of the late
Sam, dearly loved mum of Gary
and Kim, loving grandma and
nana of Chris, Sam, Ellie,
Lauren and Hannah.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on
Friday August 2nd at 11.00am. Flowers are welcome or,
if desired, donations in memory
for St. Michael's Hospice.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.