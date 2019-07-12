|
|
|
DOLMAN Josephine
(Joyce) July 4th 2019,
peacefully at St. Michael's
Hospice, aged 82 years,
Josephine (Joyce) Dolman of Ripon, beloved wife of the late
Sam, dearly loved mum of Gary
and Kim, loving grandma and
nana of Chris, Sam, Ellie,
Lauren and Hannah.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on
Friday August 2nd at 11.00am. Flowers are welcome or,
if desired, donations in memory
for St. Michael's Hospice.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019