WHITWORTH John Leslie
DFC Died peacefully aged 98 on
14th June 2019 at
Hampden House, Harrogate.

Devoted husband of the late Audrey, beloved father of Andrew and Roger, and a much loved grandfather to Stewart, Patrick, James and Rachel.

Funeral and thanksgiving service on Tuesday 16th July at 1pm at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate.

Family flowers only, please.
Donations if wished to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund online, or at the service, or with all enquiries to Joseph C Roberts, Funeral Directors, 61 High Street, Harrogate HG2 7LQ,
tel 01423 887824.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019
