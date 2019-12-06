|
WALKER John Sonya, Mark & Kully would like to thank all the relatives, friends and colleagues for all their kind thoughts of sympathy following the sudden loss of John.
We would also like to extend special thanks to the medical teams at both Harrogate and
York Hospitals for all their care and efforts during this difficult time.
Grateful thanks to
Reverend David Hoskins for his uplifting service with a special thought for nephew Lee Walker, who delivered a very amusing and heartfelt eulogy for 'Uncle John'.
A big thank you to John's former partner at Marlyn Metalcraft Ltd, Brian Hawkes, for his contribution and support, also to Lisa and her team at Bilton Cricket Club.
Finally, our family would like to express our sincere thanks to David and Ann Townsend and staff of H C Townsend & Son Ltd for their dedicated care and attention throughout the funeral arrangements.
A total of £316.39 was donated to St. Michaels Hospice.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019