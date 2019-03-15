Home

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
14:00
The Church of St. Cuthbert and St. Oswald
Winksley
John Nattress Notice
NATTRESS John March 5th 2019,
suddenly and peacefully at home, aged 64 years, John Nattress of Galphay near Ripon,
much loved and loving husband of Kath, treasured dad of
Chris and Helen, Clare and Steve, cherished granddad of
Heidi and Freddie, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Service at The Church of
St. Cuthbert and St. Oswald, Winksley on
Tuesday March 26th at 2pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory of John for the church, R.S.P.B. and St. Michael's Hospice.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
