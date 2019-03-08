|
|
|
LING John Colin Robert Erskine Passed away peacefully at Harrogate Hospital on
Wednesday 27th February 2019,
aged 82 years.
The much loved and loving husband of Pauline, adored and devoted dad of James and Edmund. Beloved grandad of Hannah, Freya and Lucy, and father-in-law of Ruth. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at 11:30 am on Friday 15th March at St. Peter's Church, Harrogate.
A splash of colour appreciated, family flowers only please, donations in lieu, would be gratefully received and faithfully applied to support: The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre and Martin House Children's Hospice.
Further details McBride and Sons 01423-5285020
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
