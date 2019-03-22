|
|
|
DURKAN John Tracy with Ian, Charlotte and Luke sincerely thank relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of John, also those who paid tribute by attending at St. John's Church, Ripon and all who made
donations in his memory.
A special mention to Revd Caitlin for the memorable service.
Heartfelt thanks go to doctors, nurses and staff at St. Michael's Hospice for their dedicated attention and kindness.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
