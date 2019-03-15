Home

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
13:30
St. John's Church
Ripon
John Durkan Notice
DURKAN John March 10th 2019,
at St. Michael's Hospice
after a long illness with
Motor Neurone Disease,
aged 64 years, John Durkan
of Ripon, dearly loved husband
of Tracy, father of Ian, Charlotte and Luke, a much loved granddad and great-granddad.
Service at St. John's Church, Ripon on Sunday March 17th at 1.30pm.
Cremation Private.
No flowers by request, if desired, donations in memory of John
for St. Michael's Hospice.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
