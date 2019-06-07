Home

John Denyer

DENYER John Mr & Mrs Mortimer
sincerely thank friends of John
for such thoughtful expressions
of sympathy, also those who
paid tribute by attending the service and all who gave
donations in his memory.
A special mention to
Revd Pat Malham for
her words of comfort.
Grateful thanks to Dr Charles McEvoy, all at the surgery and Borrage House team and
doctors, nurses and staff at
Harrogate Hospital for
their dedicated attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
