Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Clarkson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clarkson

Notice

John Clarkson Notice
CLARKSON John Leonard
(Len) Peter and Anne would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, letters and messages of sympathy on the loss of their father.
Thanks also go to Marilyn Summers for conducting the service, supported by readings from Maureen and Jane.
Those who attended
St. Mary's Church, Goldsborough and all the generous donations. Whiteley & Leachman Funeral Directors and Goldsborough Hall for the excellent services provided.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.