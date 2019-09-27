|
CLARKSON John Leonard
(Len) Peter and Anne would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, letters and messages of sympathy on the loss of their father.
Thanks also go to Marilyn Summers for conducting the service, supported by readings from Maureen and Jane.
Those who attended
St. Mary's Church, Goldsborough and all the generous donations. Whiteley & Leachman Funeral Directors and Goldsborough Hall for the excellent services provided.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019