CLARKSON John Leonard
(Len) August 19th died suddenly aged 93 years of Goldsborough, Len beloved husband of the late Elsie, dear father of Peter and Anne, and much loved father-in-law of Elizabeth and Jane, will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church Goldsborough on Wednesday 18th September
at 12 noon, followed by private interment at Goldsborough Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to Church funds for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019