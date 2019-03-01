Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
13:00
St Luke's Church
Clifford
Burlingham John Of Clifford, passed away peacefully on 24th February 2019,
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Christine, loving dad, grandad,
great-grandad, brother
and friend to many.

The funeral service will take place at St Luke's Church, Clifford on Thursday 7 th March at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
Macmillan Cancer Care, a plate
will be provided at the service.

All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons, funeral directors,
Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
