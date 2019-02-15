|
BRADY John William On 29th January, peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital,
aged 76 years.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday 19th February, 2019 at 11am followed
by private interment.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made
to Cancer Research and
Alzheimer's UK, for which a box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Good's of Harrogate
Tel:- 01423226223
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
