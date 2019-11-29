Home

BOGGITT John Michael
(Mike) Anne, Gill, Lynn and Tracey would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all their kind thoughts of sympathy, letters and cards received during their sad bereavement.
Grateful thanks to Bruce Reid and Knaresborough Fire Service,
Rev Garry Hinchcliffe for his uplifting service,
Knaresborough Conservative Club for the excellent buffet and Whiteley and Leachman for their efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019
