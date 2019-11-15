Home

BOGGITT John Michael
(Mick) November 11th peacefully at home in Knaresborough aged 82 years (Formerly of E A Gibbs & Son, Harrogate)
Mick beloved husband of Anne, dear father of Gill, Lynn, and Tracey, and a much loved father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church Knaresborough on Monday 25th November at 12-30pm, followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The Fire Service Benevolent Fund, or St Michael's Hospice for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019
