Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
14:00
St. James Church
Grewelthorpe
BAIN John Robert
(Bobby) March 9th 2019,
peacefully at Ripon Community Hospital, aged 60 years,
John Robert (Bobby) Bain
of Grewelthorpe near Ripon,
long loving partner of Sally,
much loved brother of Ian and the late Lenny and a cherished uncle.
Service at St. James' Church, Grewelthorpe on
Wednesday March 27th at 2pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
of Bobby for the church and
Friends of Ripon Hospitals.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
