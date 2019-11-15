|
|
|
THATSCH Joan
(nee Ibbotson) November 5th peacefully with her family at the Manor House Care Home Knaresborough, aged 90 years, Joan beloved wife of the late Paul, dear mother of Peter, Len, David, Nigel and Katrina, and a much loved grandma and
great-grandma loved by all.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate on Monday 18th November at
1.40pm, family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019