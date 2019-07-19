Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Lowley & Son Ltd
13 Low Skellgate
Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 1BE
01765 602294
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Richmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Richmond

Notice

Joan Richmond Notice
RICHMOND Joan Mary John and the family thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy on the sad loss of Joan, also those who attended the service and all who gave
donations in her memory.
Many thanks go to her
neighbours for their kindness
over the past months.
Thank you to Rev'd Keith Phipps
for his very appropriate tribute and words of thanksgiving.
Grateful thanks to all at Park Street Surgery and doctors, nurses and staff at Harrogate Hospital and Ripon Community Hospital for their kindness and attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.