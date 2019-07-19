|
|
|
RICHMOND Joan Mary John and the family thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy on the sad loss of Joan, also those who attended the service and all who gave
donations in her memory.
Many thanks go to her
neighbours for their kindness
over the past months.
Thank you to Rev'd Keith Phipps
for his very appropriate tribute and words of thanksgiving.
Grateful thanks to all at Park Street Surgery and doctors, nurses and staff at Harrogate Hospital and Ripon Community Hospital for their kindness and attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019