Joan Kelly

Joan Kelly Notice
KELLY
(ROBERTS) Joan Elizabeth 1920 - 2019
Died peacefully following
a very short illness on
10th August 2019 at
Harrogate General Hospital,
aged 99 years.
Much loved wife of the
late Doug Roberts and
the late Tom Kelly and mother
of Philip (late), David and Martin.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral service will be at
12.20pm on Wednesday
4th September 2019 at
Stonefall Cemetery, Harrogate.
All welcome.
No flowers please, but donations
to St. Michael's Hospice,
Harrogate, either online,
or at the ceremony,
or to the Funeral Directors:
Neil & Sonya Milsted,
4 Hookstone Chase, Harrogate,
HG2 7HS. Tel: 01423 885767.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019
