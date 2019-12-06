|
|
|
HEALEY Joan November 27th passed away peacefully in Tate House Harrogate, aged 88 years,
late of Knaresborough.
Joan beloved wife of the late
Fred Healey, dear mother of Philip and Brian, loved mother-in-law of Avril, and dear sister of Barbara.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Tuesday 10th December at
1-40pm, casual attire please by request, family flowers only donations in memory may be given to The National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society for which
a collection box will be
provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019