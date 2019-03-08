|
|
|
Dyson Joan Olga February 28th,
peacefully in hospital,
formerly of Pateley Bridge,
aged 89 years, Joan.
Dearly loved wife of the late Stephen, a dear aunt and will be greatly missed by Margaret,
Ian and family.
Funeral Service at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, 3pm, Tuesday March 12th.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, will be received at the service for St Michaels Hospice and St Cuthbert's Church, or can be forwarded with all enquiries
to Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More