Downs Joan Carol George, Terrence, Julie and all the family would like to sincerely thank all friends, neighbours and relatives for the kind expressions of sympathy received following the loss of a dear wife, mother and nana. Special thanks to the
Rev'd Mike Poole for his uplifting service, which was a fitting tribute to Joan, and to all who attended the service and gave donations to Darley Methodist Church and the Nidderdale Group Practice
in memory of Joan.
A special thank you also to
Lee & Holmes for their efficient funeral arrangements
and kindness.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 5, 2019
