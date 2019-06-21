Home

Joan Downs Notice
Downs Joan Carol June 15th peacefully at home of Darley, aged 78 years, Joan.
Dearly loved wife of George,
much loved mother of Terrence, Julie and the late Carol.
Devoted nana of Jonny, Matty, and Thomas. Greatly missed
mother in law, sister in law
and auntie.
Funeral Service at
Darley Methodist Church 11.30am Friday 28th June followed by interment at Dacre Top United Reformed Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joan will be received at the service for Darley Methodist Church and Nidderdale Group Practice or can be forwarded with all enquiries to Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
