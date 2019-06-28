Home

Wood Jean Mary Of Bramham, passed away peacefully in Harrogate Hospital
on 18th June 2019 aged 69 years.
Much loved wife, mum,
nanna and sister.
The funeral service will take place at All Saints' Church, Bramham
on Tuesday 2nd July at 2.00pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Macmillan Cancer Support, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors, Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019
